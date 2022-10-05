Harry Styles charmed by young concertgoer in the crowd: “Much better than daycare”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If you ask the average Harry Styles fan, chances are they’ll say seeing him in concert is much better than going to work or school. Well, one young fan took it a step further: she skipped daycare to see him live.

Harry had an aww-worthy exchange with his little fan, who is named Camila. TikTok user @strawberriesandstyles shared an adorable video of Camila holding up a sign that read, “Skipped daycare to be here.” The hitmaker took notice of the banner and the young child who was happily holding it.

Harry’s face lit up as he waved to her and asked while flashing a thumbs up, “Are you having a good time?” He appeared genuinely delighted when Camila said yes.

“Look at that tiny face,” he gushed and continued to chat with his special guest. He asked her name and told her, “We hope you’re having a good time tonight. I hope you’re enjoying the show.”

Harry then found out that this was Camila’s first concert, which made him even more ecstatic. “First concert. Get it. Let’s go,” he celebrated with a fist pump. He told the crowd to make noise for his young fan and declared, “Much better than daycare!”

Harry just wrapped a limited residency at Moody Center in Austin, Texas as part of his Love On Tour run. He now heads to Chicago’s United Center for another slew of dates, running from October 6 to October 15.

