Harry Styles gets feathered boas trending thanks to eclectic Grammys look

We may have a new trend on our hands — or necks, rather — courtesy of Harry Styles.

Thanks to his flashy Gucci Grammy ensembles, searches for feather boas have spiked online.

According to global shopping search platform Lyst, page views for the accessory jumped a massive 1,500% in the first 48 hours following Harry’s Grammy appearance.

Harry ended up sporting three feather boas throughout the night, to go with each of his outfit changes: a purple one for the red carpet, a green one for his “Watermelon Sugar” performance, and a black one for backstage.

The most-searched piece was the purple Gucci boa, according to Lyst. Unfortunately, that version is currently sold out.

By Andrea Tuccillo

