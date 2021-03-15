Harry Styles' Grammy speech wasn't the only NSFW thing about his appearance on the telecast

As E! reports, Harry’s speech was censored because he dropped the F-bomb while complimenting his fellow nominees. What he said was, “I’m really grateful to be here. All of these songs are f**king massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you, so thank you so much.” You can watch the uncensored version of his speech on YouTube.

As for his jewelry, Page Six reports that when Harry opened the show by singing “Watermelon Sugar,” he was wearing a necklace with two charms: One was a cross, and the other was a Gucci pendant that depicts a peeled banana, except instead of a banana emerging from the peel, it’s a penis.

The necklace, which costs $450, is “currently not available,” according to the Gucci website.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.