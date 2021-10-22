Harry Styles has fans sing “Happy Birthday” to his mom

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

If you thought you couldn’t love Harry Styles any more, just watch this video of him giving his mom a sweet birthday shout-out while on tour.

In a fan-captured clip from his tour stop in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, Harry asks the crowd to help him sing “Happy Birthday” to his mom, Anne Twist.

“So, if it’s okay with you, would you mind please singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to my mother?” he says.



He also adds, since his mom was not actually in the audience, “And I hope that maybe she will hear it…and she will because I will show her. She’ll know.”

Harry will be playing another show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville Saturday night.

Harry talking about his mom @MrsAnneTwist and asking the crowd to sing her Happy Birthday in Uncasville N1 🥰💓

Via reiqning pic.twitter.com/t6I9UHBGow — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) October 22, 2021

