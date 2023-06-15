Harry Styles helps fan with baby gender reveal onstage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry Styles helped a fan do their baby’s gender reveal at his June 14 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

According to TMZ, Harry spotted the fan named Cicely in the crowd holding a sign asking him to reveal her baby’s gender. He was down to do it, so she handed him a black balloon with the words “boy or girl” written on it.

After building the suspense a bit — and telling the crowd “I don’t know if I’m ready!” — Harry popped the balloon to reveal pink confetti. Cicely’s having a girl.

As the crowd cheered, Harry blew a kiss to the fan before continuing on with the show.

On Twitter following the show, Cicely thanked everyone who helped get Harry’s attention and wrote, “it’s only fitting to make her middle name Love now,” after Harry’s Love on Tour.

