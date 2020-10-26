Harry Styles invests in new Manchester venue; releases "Golden" video

hélène marie pambrun

The live entertainment industry may be at a standstill right now, but that isn’t stopping Harry Styles from investing in its future.

According to Variety, the singer is investing in a new arena being built in his U.K. hometown of Manchester. The venue is called Co-op Live and is set to open in 2023.

Oak View Group (OVG), a live entertainment and global sports firm, is moving forward with construction efforts in November. Harry will be involved in the development process as well.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their plans for Co-op Live,” Harry says in a statement. “Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people, and I couldn’t be happier being involved in this project. It very much feels like coming home.”

He adds, “I was drawn to this project on every level, from the opportunities it brings to the contribution it will make to the city, and most importantly, that it will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It’s just another sign that this amazing city continues to grow.”

Harry on Monday also released the new music video for his song “Golden,” the latest single off his album, Fine Line. The visual features Harry joyously running down a cliffside road in Italy. We also see shots of him driving a car, wearing a yellow fisherman’s hat while posing on some rocks on the coastline, and diving into the water.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.