Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, BTS and more named among ‘Rolling Stone’ 25 most stylish musicians

Rolling Stone is out with a list naming the 25 most stylish artists, as chosen by a select group of journalists, designers and fashion industry insiders. Making this year’s cut are Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, BTS and several others.

Topping the roundup is Lil Nas X, with the outlet praising his cutting-edge style and fearless self-expression. Among the several looks the outlet highlighted were the leather outfit he rocked on ﻿Saturday Night Live﻿, wearing rococo-style gowns on the red carpet and, of course, his infamous Satan shoes.

In second place is Lady Gaga, with Rolling Stone praising her interest in reviving styles that are reminiscent of “Old Hollywood glamour.”

﻿Cardi B﻿ is third on the list with the publication saluting the dramatic styles she wears in her music videos. In fourth is the Korean K-pop sensation BTS, who scored an ambassadorship with luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and have “moved menswear so far forward” with their fashion choices.

Harry rounds out the top five and is praised for his appreciation of gender-fluidity, which icons ﻿Prince﻿ and ﻿David Bowie﻿ previously flaunted. Also making the cut this year is ﻿Rihanna﻿ in seventh place for her Savage X Fenty brand and Dua Lipa, who is in ninth, for her collaborations with Puma and Versace.

﻿﻿Beyoncé landed in 12th place thanks to her new campaign with Tiffany and jaw-dropping red carpet looks, while Lizzo claims 14th place for promoting high-end fashion for plus-sized women.

Machine Gun Kelly comes in at number 16 after launching a gender-neutral nail polish and coordinating outfits with fiancée Megan Fox and, right after him is Doja Cat at number 18, who was highlighted for her “otherworldly fashion sense.”

Italian rock-band ﻿Måneskin came in at number 22, with Rolling Stone praising their edgy rock-vibe, which boasts tons of leather and even more skin.

