Harry Styles leads MTV EMA nominations with seven nods, Taylor Swift has six

Harry Styles is the leading nominee for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, scooping up seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for “As It Was.”

Harry’s also up for Best Pop, Best Live, Biggest Fans and Best Local Act, UK & Ireland. His alleged ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift follows close behind with six nods, including Best Artist, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best Video and Best Longform Video, both for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Nicki Minaj has five nominations.

Other nominees include Lizzo, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran and BTS. Among the first-time EMA nominees this year are GAYLE, Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras and Mae Muller.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will go down in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13 and air live on MTV in more than 170 countries. It’ll be available on Paramount+ starting November 14. You can see the full list of nominees — and vote across 17 gender-neutral categories — at MTVEMA.com through November 9 at 11:59pm CET.

