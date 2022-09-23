Harry Styles’ mother expresses disappointment that fans are lambasting ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Styles‘ mother is “astounded and saddened” by the intense negative reaction she received after praising her son’s new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all,” Anne Twist wrote in a pointed Instagram Story on Thursday. “I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go.”

She also had some words for those who were directing their unfavorable opinions. “If you don’t like me .. please don’t follow me. Simple,” she wrote.

Twist revealed on Wednesday that she saw a “first day showing” of Harry’s new film and raved, “Really enjoyed from start to finish.” She also praised the movie’s director Olivia Wilde, who is currently dating Harry. Shortly after, Twist’s post was bombarded by negative comments.

Fans have since defended Twist and have expressed embarrassment and dismay over the hostility displayed toward Harry’s mother. “Viciously attacking anne for going to support her OWN SON’S movie is a whole new level of insanity,” one commenter wrote while another encouraged Twist to “please ignore the stupid comments.”

In other Don’t Worry Darling news, Harry and Florence Pugh released “With You All The Time,” a new song from the upcoming psychological thriller. Pugh’s character, Alice, hums the track, dubbed the “Trigger song,” throughout the film.

It was revealed last month that Harry composed the haunting track in just five minutes. He told Variety, “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context.”

The Grammy winner enjoyed the “homemade nursery rhyme feel to it,” adding the song “takes on a couple of different lives” in the movie.

Don’t Worry Darling is now in theaters.

