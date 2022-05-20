Harry Styles’ new album breaks Apple Music record for first-day streams

Columbia Records

Everyone wants to live in Harry’s House.

Harry Styles‘ new album just dropped at midnight Thursday, but it’s already broken an Apple Music record. In its first two hours on the streaming platform, Harry’s House earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022.

The singer’s One Night Only In New York debut performance of the new album at the UBS Arena in Queens will be streamed exclusively to Apple Music subscribers tonight, May 20, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The stream will encore May 22 at 12 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, nine locations of the Harry’s House pop-up shop are now open around the world, in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, L.A., New York, Paris and Toronto. The pop-up features exclusive merch designs not available anywhere else, such as album box sets, T-shirts, hoodies, towels, hats and totes.

In other Harry’s House news, according to the Los Angeles Times, the new album features John Mayer playing electric guitar on two songs: “Cinema” and “Daydreaming.” Recently, Justin Bieber revealed that Mayer also plays guitar on his upcoming album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.