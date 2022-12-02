Harry Styles pays tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie in concert

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harry Styles is a massive Fleetwood Mac fan, so it’s no surprise that he paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during his Thursday concert in Chile. The Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist died November 30 at age 79.

Fan-recorded footage posted online shows Harry performing McVie’s song “Songbird” on acoustic guitar, backed by a piano. Though the song is a bit higher than his normal vocal range, he gets through it, and then blows a kiss up to heaven, saying, “Thank you Christine.”

“Songbird,” from Fleetwood Mac’s world-conquering Rumours LP, was composed solely by McVie, and its title became her nickname. It was frequently a showcase for McVie during Fleetwood Mac’s live shows.

Harry’s music, especially on his self-titled debut solo album, has been deeply influenced by the band. He and Stevie Nicks are close friends who have performed together onstage, and Styles inducted her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2019.

