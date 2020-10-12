Harry Styles salutes anniversary of 'Fine Line' with limited-edition vinyl box set

It’s been nearly a full year since Harry Styles dropped his second studio effort Fine Line, so to celebrate the major milestone of the album that produced the hit singles “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” he’s releasing a commemorative box set.

Fine Line — 1 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set drops December 11, two days before the album’s first birthday.

The box set will come with tons of goodies, such as a ‘zine containing all the lyrics, two black vinyl LPs and prints of the “Lights Up” singer that were photographed by Tim Walker.

In addition, Harry’s going all out for the box set’s package: it’s a striking glossy black box that comes complete with a lift-off top.

And for those collectors who would hate to accidentally damage their new prized possession, the package even comes with a pair of white cotton gloves that will allow the buyer “to handle your items with care!”

In addition, the former One Directioner promised that, with the package’s December 11 release date, there will be “guaranteed delivery for Christmas” — but you have to choose “expedited shipping” at checkout.

So, if there’s a major Harry Styles fan in your life, this might be the perfect holiday gift.

Pre-orders for the box set — priced at $94.98 — are available now at Harry’s official online store.

By Megan Stone

