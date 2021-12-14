Harry Styles sold the most concert tickets of anyone in the world this year

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

2021 was the year that many artists returned to the road, and Pollstar has crunched the numbers and come up with a list of the most successful tours of the past year. Purely based on the number of tickets sold, Harry Styles is the king.

Harry’s Love on Tour trek sold 669,051 tickets this year, which means he’s number one on Pollstar’s Worldwide Ticket Sales ranking. The rest of the top 10 includes legends like The Rolling Stones and Dead & Company, country stars like Luke Bryan, plus Jonas Brothers and Alanis Morissette. Maroon 5 came in at #11.

However, Harry didn’t have the highest-grossing tour of the year, because of course, artists charge different prices for tickets and play different numbers of shows. His Love on Trek tour grossed $86.7 million over 39 shows, which was good enough for second place.

The Rolling Stones‘ No Filter Tour of the U.S. was by far the highest-grossing trek in the world this year, raking in $115.5 million over just 12 concerts that were eligible for consideration.

Besides Harry, the only other current pop act in the top 10 on that list is Jonas Brothers, whose Remember This tour earned $42.5 million. The rest of the list is made up of veteran artists like The Eagles, Dave Matthews Band, Guns N’ Roses and Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy, who all teamed up for the joint Hella Mega Tour.

Here’s the full list of Pollstar‘s Top 10 2019 North American Tours, ranked by gross receipts:

1. The Rolling Stones — $115.5 million, 516,624 tickets sold

2. Harry Styles — $86.7 million, 669,051 tickets sold

3. “The Hella Mega Tour” — $67.3 million, 659,062 tickets sold

4. Eagles — $59.2 million, 257,584 tickets sold

5. Dead & Company — $50.2 million, 588,658 tickets sold

6. Los Bukis — $49.7 million, 357,343 tickets sold

7. Guns N’ Roses — $47.3 million, 351,339 tickets sold

8. Dave Matthews Band — $46.0 million, 583,399 tickets sold

9. Phish — $44.4 million, 572,626 tickets sold

10. Jonas Brothers — $42.5 million, 528,630 tickets sold

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.