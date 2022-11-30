Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny top Spotify’s Year-End “Wrapped” charts

Columbia Records/Erskine

Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were among the top artists of 2022 on Spotify, according to the streaming platform’s annual “2022 Wrapped” report.

Bad Bunny and his album Un Verano Sin Ti were, respectively, the Most-Streamed Artist and Most-Streamed Album globally. Taylor Swift was the second Most-Streamed Artist globally, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS. In the U.S., Drake was the Most-Streamed Artist, followed by Taylor, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

Taylor was the Most Viral artist globally, meaning her music was shared most frequently from Spotify to social media platforms. In second place is The Weeknd, followed by Bad Bunny, BTS and Lana Del Rey.

Harry Styles had the Most-Streamed Song globally: “As It Was,” as well as the second Most-Streamed Album, Harry’s House. The rest of the Most-Streamed Albums include Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR, Equals by Ed Sheeran, and Doja Cat‘s Planet Her.

Number two on the Most-Streamed Song list was “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, followed by “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny with Chencho Corleone, and “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

The song with the Most-Shared Lyrics globally was “Heat Waves.” And some of the Most-Streamed Throwback Songs of 2022 included Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Coolio‘s “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Yellow” by Coldplay.

