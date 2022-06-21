Harry Styles teams up with Gucci for new capsule collection

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If you’re a fan of high fashion and Harry Styles — great news. The Grammy winner has teamed up with Gucci for a new capsule collection.

GQ reports the new line, dubbed HA HA HA, was a collaboration that came from both Harry and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The two designed 25 new looks they would like to wear, with Michele dubbing it their “dream wardrobe.”

The offering, which arrives in October, is heavily inspired by the looks of ’70s rock icons. There are flared pants, patchwork leather jackets, a newsboy cap, and overcoats and blazers of various throwback patterns.

“I love vintage shopping. I think that is really my place. Harry loves vintage, too. We are crazy for vintage,” Michele explained. “We were sharing for a long time images of eccentric men from the era. And so we went really close to the things that are very difficult to find in vintage, or things that apparently belong to an era that, in a way, doesn’t exist anymore.”

“It started just like two kids playing, you know, in a very easy way,” he said of how his collab with Harry came to be. “It’s more about life, you know?”

Michele says the two became fast friends during pivotal moments in their lives. They met when One Direction went on hiatus, which was the same time Michele took control of the Gucci name.

Harry is very familiar with the Gucci brand, as he’s modeled several campaigns for them — from handbags to fragrances — and is frequently caught wearing the luxury brand to events. The creative director said it was only natural Harry got to design his own collection next, adding, “The level that Harry has got now, it’s a high level perception of this job.”

