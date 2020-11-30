Harry Styles' 'Vogue' issue is a sold-out hit

Harry Styles has no doubt experienced many sold-out concert dates in his career, but we bet he never expected that a magazine on which cover he appears would do the same.

Harry’s controversial Vogue cover, which shows him wearing a lace Gucci gown, has been such a hit that publisher Condé Nast has had to make more, reports Page Six.

“We sold 40,000 subscriptions since launch a little over a week ago, and have already ordered a second print run,” a Condé Nast source reportedly told Page Six.

As previously reported, Harry’s photos in the mag drew the ire of some conservative commentators, while other high-profile celebs — including NY Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez — came to the singer’s defense.

By Andrea Dresdale

