Harry Styles, Will Ferrell help James Corden bid farewell to ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden took his final bow as the host of The Late Late Show on Thursday night, with a little help from Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

Corden, who’s hosted the show since 2015, went out with a star-studded bang with bits that included fellow late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman, and Trevor Noah.

There was even a video message from President Joe Biden, who teased, “I’m surprised you lasted eight years.”

“Special thanks for never asking me to sing in the car. I can’t sing worth a damn,” he added. “We’ll miss ya pal. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Next, Ferrell and Styles joined Corden on-stage and the trio played “Spill Your Guts,” a game where each person is asked a question. If they refuse to answer they have to eat some weird concoction like bug trifle, bulls penis, or a clam juice smoothie.

For Styles question, he was asked what all One Direction fans want the answer to — Will the band ever reunite?

“I would never say never to that,” he replied. “I think if there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Towards the end of the show, Corden thanked viewers and everyone who has worked on the show.

“I have struggled to find the words to sum up what this past 8 years has meant to me … but I sit here now tonight with nothing but love, gratitude, and pride. This show is everything it’s everything I’ve ever wanted it to be,” he said holding back tears.

In true Corden fashion, though, the official end saw the host behind a piano as he sang a farewell song.

