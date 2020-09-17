Harsh! Gwen Stefani Photoshops picture of Blake Shelton over pic of ex-husband

ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

If Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband ever doubted that Blake Shelton has completely replaced him in her life and in her heart, all he needs to do is look at the photo she posted last night on Instagram.

The picture shows a very young Gwen posing next to a photo of a young Blake. She’s wearing what used to be her signature crop top and totally ’90s makeup. Blake is shown with shoulder-length hair and a cowboy hat, neither of which he currently sports.

The caption reads, “#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx.” The couple performed on the ACM Awards Wednesday night.



But, as Billboard points out, the original photo featured Gwen and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale of Bush. The new pic features Blake’s face Photoshopped over Gavin’s. Gwen posted the original on Instagram in September of 2014, 11 months before she filed for divorce. The two were married for 13 years and have three sons.

One fan commented, “Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together.“

But another fan noted, “Although you may try, you cannot erase history or the past. True 90s kids know Gavin is in the original pic. Smh.“

me and my 🤠gx ❤️ pic.twitter.com/es41qAEsES — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 17, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

