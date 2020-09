Netflix

Are you looking for something easy to add to your weekend watchlist? Look no further than the new Netflix game show, Sing On hosted by Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt!

The concept of the show is simple; “players sing their hearts out and try to hit all the right notes to win up to $60,000 in the ultimate karaoke contest!” Each episode features a variety of themes including; movie night, love songs and even an 80s mixtape theme!

Watch the trailer below: