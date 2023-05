It’s called “6 Minutes with my 6 Year old” and I realize its not for everyone BUT it might be fun to listen with your kids and have the same convos or ask them the same kind of questions I ask Nilly. I’ve learned a lot about her, things I wouldnt have known had I of not asked, like…she thinks im obsessed with Lizzo. I mean I AM but it’s funny the random things she remembers. We have seven episodes out. If you listen via Apple please rate and review or you can listen through this link too!

https://www.ks95.com/podcasts/6-minutes-with-my-6-year-old/