Hear a new Adele song in a holiday ad for Amazon

Simon Emmett

Adele‘s new album 30 isn’t coming out until November 19, but you can get a preview of one of her new songs right now in a holiday ad for Amazon.

The ad, which runs over two minutes, features Adele’s song “Hold On.” It tells the story of an overwhelmed young college student in what appears to be London. When her older neighbor hears a report on the news about how young adults are struggling with anxiety, she sends the student a surprise gift via Amazon. The tagline is, “Kindness: The Greatest Gift.”

“Hold On” is a ballad in which Adele sings about going through a difficult time. It ends, she said in her cover story for Vogue, with a chorus of her friends singing “Just hold on.” “That’s what my friends used to say to me,” she explained. “That’s why I wanted them to sing it, rather than an actual choir.”

“Hold On” is one of the new songs that Adele performs in her CBS special, which airs on Sunday night.

