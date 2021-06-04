Hear a non-‘SOUR’ Olivia Rodrigo song, watch her VEVO short film ‘Write Your Heart Out’

Courtesy VEVO

Now that all of the songs on Olivia Rodrigo‘s new album SOUR have made the top 30, how about listening to a song that isn’t on that album?

“Granted,” which Olivia’s character Nini sings in the latest episode of her show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is now available on all digital platforms. Nini sings it after visiting Salt Lake to see Ricky and her friends before heading back to her new school in Denver.

If you’d rather watch Olivia, a new short film has been released as part of her stint as VEVO’s first LIFT artist of 2021. Called Write Your Heart Out, it features Olivia doing things like sitting on her roof, lying on a blanket in the grass, eating ice cream in a supermarket and hanging out in her room or on the porch, while she discusses her songwriting process in a voiceover.

“I’m so not the girl that I was when I wrote SOUR,” she explains. “I remember writing it being so sad and so insecure. I have moments all the time where I’ll just, like, remember where I was and how I was feeling. And I’m just like, so far from that now. And I’m so proud of that.”

