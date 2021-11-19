Hear a snippet of the song Ariana Grande sings in ﻿’Don’t Look Up’

Ariana Grande plays pop star Riley Bina in Netflix’s apocalyptic dark comedy Don’t Look Up, and a snippet of the song she performs in the movie has finally been released.
After two astronomers discover a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth, they task Riley to write a song about it after several world leaders brush it off as a hoax. Ari co-wrote the song, “Just Look Up,” with Kid Cudi, who plays DJ Chello in the film.
A preview of the song recently surfaced online after a portion of it was played during the recent Hollywood Music in Media Awards, where it was nominated for best on-screen performance song. Ari’s belting out a high note while singing the song’s title in the brief clip.
We’ll have to wait a little longer to hear the song in full. Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Rob Morgan, premieres in select theaters on December 10 and hits Netflix on December 24.
— v (@ViralMaterial) November 18, 2021
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.