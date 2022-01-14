Hear Avril Lavigne duet with blackbear on new single “Love It When You Hate Me”

DTA Records

Avril Lavigne has released a new track from her upcoming album Love Sux, which will be out February 25.

“Love It When You Hate Me” is a pop/punk duet with singer/songwriter/producer blackbear, and it’s one of three collaborations on the album. As previously reported, the other two are with Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

Hoppus’ Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker — Avril and MGK’s frequent collaborator — is releasing the album on his DTA Records label.

Love Sux is currently available for pre-order. Avril’s European tour kicks off February 23 in Amsterdam. She’ll perform in her native Canada in May; so far, no U.S. dates have been announced.

Here’s the Love Sux track list:

“Cannonball”

“Bois Lie” (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

“Bite Me”

“Love It When You Hate Me” (feat. blackbear)

“Love Sux”

“Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending”

“Avalanche”

“Déjà Vu”

“F.U.”

“All I Wanted” (feat. Mark Hoppus)

“Dare To Love Me”

“Break Of A Heartache”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.