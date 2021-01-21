Hear Jason Derulo team with Adam Levine on new single, "Lifestyle"

Future History/APG/Atlantic Records

Jason Derulo and Adam Levine‘s unexpected duet is here.

“Lifestyle” is available on streaming services, and there’s also an official dance video you can watch on YouTube. Adam’s not in the video: It just features Jason and crew of dancers, as well as some gold-painted topless women — with their naughty bits barely covered — writhing around.

The song itself has a Latin feel, and features Jason and Adam singing about a desirable woman who needs those “dollar, dollar bills” to keep her in the style to which she’s become accustomed — but, they sing, “Baby, would you stay if I’m broke?”

“Lifestyle” is Jason’s first release of 2021, after a 2020 that saw him rule TikTok –and top the charts for the first time in 11 years — with his song “Savage Love.”

Meanwhile, Adam and Maroon 5 are supposed to be working on a new album, and Blake Shelton has said he wants them to perform at his wedding to Gwen Stefani, whenever that will be.

