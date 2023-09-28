Hear Lady Gaga sing with The Stones on new track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

Geffen Records

You can now hear Lady Gaga wailing along with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger on the legendary band’s new song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

The gospel tune starts off with just Jagger singing. Then, Gaga takes the second verse before they come together, singing, “No, I’m not, not goin’ to hell/In some dusty motel/And I’m not, not goin’ down/In the dirt/I’m gonna laugh/I’m gonna cry/Eat the bread, drink the wine/ ‘Cause I’m finally quenchin’ my thirst.”

They continue singing together, and at five minutes and 29 seconds into the track, Mick says, “Play me something, Stevie,” cuing Stevie Wonder to come in on keyboards. Gaga and Jagger then try to outdo each other with “Oh yeahs,” “Oohs” and “Come ons” before coming back together to sing some more.

Speaking about the song to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Jagger says of Gaga, “She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly. We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.”

When they came back the next day to finish the song, Mick says, “We were … really face-to-face, getting the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming.”

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” appears on The Stones’ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds, out October 20.

