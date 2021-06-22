Hear Years & Years’ new version of “The Edge of Glory” from Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary’

Interscope

Lady Gaga has tapped a variety of LGBTQ+ artists and allies to record songs from her album Born This Way for the Tenth Anniversary special edition that’s coming out June 25. The latest addition to the project is a new version of “The Edge of Glory,” recorded by U.K. act Years & Years.

Years & Years is the name of singer/actor Olly Alexander‘s music project. If you haven’t heard the music, you may have see Alexander starring in the recent HBO Max drama It’s a Sin. He also sang the Pet Shop Boys song “It’s a Sin” with Elton John on the recent BRIT Awards.

Years & Years’ throbbing, electronic update of “The Edge of Glory” is available now, as are the reimagined versions of “Judas, “Born This Way” and “Marry the Night,” recorded by Big Freedia, Orville Peck and Kylie Minogue, respectively.

As previously reported, Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary will include all the songs from the original album, plus six reimagined tracks. The artists who’ll record the final two tracks — “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) and “Yoü and I” — have yet to be announced.

