“Heat Waves” stays on top as Imagine Dragons score first top 10 since 2018

Glass Animals still have the number-one song in the U.S., but this week, Imagine Dragons celebrates a nice achievement: their first top 10 since 2018.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week out of 61 weeks in total on the chart. Only a few other songs have hung around on the Hot 100 for 61 weeks or longer: Post Malone‘s “Circles,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” Adele‘s “Rolling in the Deep,” LMFAO‘s “Party Rock Anthem,” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is the champ with 90 weeks.

Meanwhile, “Enemy,” by Imagine Dragons and JID — which is seen heard in each new episode of the Netflix animated series Arcane: League of Legends — has jumped from #12 to number eight on the Hot 100. It’s ID’s fifth career top 10, and their first since “Thunder” was in the upper reaches of the chart in late 2017/early 2018.

“Enemy” is also in the top 10 on the Adult Pop and Pop Airplay charts.

Imagine Dragons’ highest-charting song to date is “Radioactive,” which peaked at number three in 2013.

