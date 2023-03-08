Heheheh: Paramount+ releasing season 2 of ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ on 4/20

Paramount+

Paramount+ announced Wednesday that the second season of the reborn animated show Beavis and Butt-Head will return on April 20, otherwise known — to those who likely watch the show under the influence — as 4/20, marijuana’s official holiday.

“This 4/20, we’ve got another reason not to leave the couch,” a giggle-filled tease notes.

The second season will kick off with a pair of new episodes, according to the streaming service, which is also home to creator Mike Judge‘s original series of the same name, as well as the boys’ movies, 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and the recent Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

As for what to expect for the second season, well, Paramount+ calls the sophomore frame the triumphant return of “two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.”

