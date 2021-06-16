“Hello” neighbor: Adele reportedly pays $10 million for BFF Nicole Richie’s house

Adele: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Nicole Richie: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Having a good relationship with your neighbor is one thing, but it’s quite another to pay them $10 million. But that’s what Adele just did — by purchasing the home of her BFF and next-door neighbor, Nicole Richie.

The Dirt website reports that Adele and Nicole have been neighbors since 2016, when Adele bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $9.5 million that was next door to the one that Nicole and husband Joel Madden bought in 2015 for $6.7 million. And though it was never on the market, Adele’s now bought Nicole’s house for $10 million, records show.

According to Dirt, the property is 5,500 square feet, with four bathrooms and four bedrooms, a large lawn, swimming pool, spa and basketball court.

Dirt says that this is just Adele’s latest purchase for her real estate portfolio, which also includes a house directly across the street from hers. She bought it in 2019, and “Rumour Has It” that her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, lives there. She also owns property in her native U.K.

As for Nicole, Dirt says there’s no word as to where she and Joel are moving. The enclave in which she and Adele lived is also home to stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, as well as Nicole’s sister-in-law, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Joel’s twin.

Last month, Adele, Nicole, Cameron, Benji and Joel were all photographed welcoming a fellow neighbor — famed jeweler Martin Katz — home from the hospital, where he’d been battling COVID-19.

