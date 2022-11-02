Here is the Key to Dating…

FILE – This July 28, 2020, file photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York. According to a new study released Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, by Pew Research Center, the share of the U.S. population in their prime working years not living with a romantic partner has grown from 29% to 38% from 1990 to 2019. That’s a concern for some researchers since the unpartnered population earns less, is less likely to be employed and has less education than those who are married or living with a partner. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Looking for a long-term partner? Getting comfy with the idea of ending things early and often could help. “Part of dating is the idea of failing fast,” explains psychologist Lisa Bobby. It’s not so much about dumping people who don’t seem like a perfect match, she says, it just means being more upfront about who you are and being ready to let go of those who don’t appreciate you.

“Be very clear about who you are and very authentic in the way you show up,” Bobby advises. To be successful in dating, she also recommends these tips: