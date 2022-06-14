Here’s how Tom Parker’s wife thanked Ed Sheeran for paying his medical bills

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The Wanted‘s Tom Parker passed away from brain cancer in March, and shortly after, it was revealed Ed Sheeran helped pay for his treatments.

His widow, Kelsey Parker, is ready to talk about Ed’s good deed and revealed how she thanked the “Shivers” singer for his kindness after running into him at a recent music festival.

“Ed was just amazing, just an unbelievable person,” she told the British talk show Lorraine. “I actually got him a gift and I got him some crystals.”

Kelsey admits it was difficult trying to think of how to thank Ed, noting, “What do you get someone who’s got everything?”

“What he did for us, for our family, to give me more time with Tom… He’s an unbelievable person. He didn’t need to do that,” she continued of Ed’s selflessness. “And he didn’t even ask me anything from it.”

It was revealed in Parker’s posthumous memoir, ﻿Hope﻿, that Ed “helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy.”

Calling Ed a “very special man,” the memoir continued, “He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world.”

As previously reported, Parker was diagnosed in October 2020 with an inoperable glioblastoma, a stage four brain tumor. Kelsey confirmed his passing on March 30. Aside from his wife, he left behind their almost three-year-old daughter, Aurelia, and one-year-old son, Bodhi.

Ed paid tribute to Parker after the tragic news broke, writing on Instagram, “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

