Staci & Hutch

By KS95 Afternoon Show |

Here’s some weird stuff you can buy if you’re bored!

4A3B8A73-294F-4663-9C2B-A6D156B0198D_1024x1024@2x

There’s no doubt that we’ve been spending more time in front of our computer screens than usual in the last 8 months. And because of that, we’ve been noticing some really interesting new products. Take a look a some of the fun items we found below:

Chip Fingers $10 – $30 Amazon, Etsy, etc.
It keeps your fingers from getting cheetle on them. (Why wouldn’t you want cheetle on your fingers?)

614Nu9hxdVL._AC_SL1000_
Amazon

Coronavirus Ice Cube Mold Tray. Amazon, 19.99

61-xN5GyXnL._AC_SL1200_
Amazon

Finger Sucking Guards! Etsy, around $20
If your kiddo won’t stop putting their fingers in their mouth or can’t stop sucking their thumb, you can have a custom made sort of “mitten” that keeps them from doing it until the habit is broken.

il_1588xN.2446041273_cfe8
Etsy

Kwik Trip Car Wash Candle! Elite Day Car Wash Scented Candles and Wax Melts, SmithCoCandlesLLC.com $17.50
If you love how the Kwik Trip car wash smells you can now buy a candle that smells like it.
Kwik Trip partnered with Smith & Co. Candles company in Eau Claire. (They also make the Glazers Donut scented candles.) Available for a limited time online only through Smith & Co. Candles’ website. You get a free Elite Car Wash Coupon with purchase!

CVS Receipt Scarf $19.95 Amazon, Etsy & other places
When you buy something from CVS, you leave with a ridiculously LONG receipt from the store. Now you can wear it as a lovely soft fleece scarf.

51mhNxNxlsL._AC_
Amazon