Here’s some weird stuff you can buy if you’re bored!

There’s no doubt that we’ve been spending more time in front of our computer screens than usual in the last 8 months. And because of that, we’ve been noticing some really interesting new products. Take a look a some of the fun items we found below:

• Chip Fingers $10 – $30 Amazon, Etsy, etc.

It keeps your fingers from getting cheetle on them. (Why wouldn’t you want cheetle on your fingers?)

• Coronavirus Ice Cube Mold Tray. Amazon, 19.99

• Finger Sucking Guards! Etsy, around $20

If your kiddo won’t stop putting their fingers in their mouth or can’t stop sucking their thumb, you can have a custom made sort of “mitten” that keeps them from doing it until the habit is broken.

• Kwik Trip Car Wash Candle! Elite Day Car Wash Scented Candles and Wax Melts, SmithCoCandlesLLC.com $17.50

If you love how the Kwik Trip car wash smells you can now buy a candle that smells like it.

Kwik Trip partnered with Smith & Co. Candles company in Eau Claire. (They also make the Glazers Donut scented candles.) Available for a limited time online only through Smith & Co. Candles’ website. You get a free Elite Car Wash Coupon with purchase!

• CVS Receipt Scarf $19.95 Amazon, Etsy & other places

When you buy something from CVS, you leave with a ridiculously LONG receipt from the store. Now you can wear it as a lovely soft fleece scarf.