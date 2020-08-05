Here's the health conscious way you can win a private concert from Sheryl Crow

ABC/Image Group LA

Want to win a private concert with Sheryl Crow? All you have to do is be proactive about your health.

Sheryl is partnering up with medical tech company Hologic for the Back to Screening sweepstakes, which is encouraging women to schedule their mammograms for a chance to win tickets to an exclusive virtual performance by Sheryl.

All you have to do to enter is set a date for your annual breast screening by September 20. Ten winners will be chosen.

Sheryl knows first hand the importance of regular mammograms. The singer was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in February 2006.

Since overcoming her illness, she’s been an advocate for breast cancer awareness. Last October, she teamed up with Ralph Lauren for the brand’s “Together in Pink” campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

