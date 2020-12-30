Here's what we know about Justin Bieber's comeback New Year's Eve concert

Courtesy T-Mobile

Justin Bieber is getting ready to ring in the new year with his first live performance in years.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight he’s been rehearsing “tirelessly” for over three weeks in LA ahead of the New Year’s Eve concert.

“Performing on stage is his absolute favorite thing to do, and he is super excited to get back on stage for a real show — his first in almost four years!” the source says.

As for the setlist, fans can expect a mix of songs both old and new. In video clips from the rehearsals, Justin is seen performing songs including “Lonely,” “What Do U Mean,” “Love Yourself,” “Habitual,” “Where R U Now,” and “Second Emotion.”

He’ll also be performing “Holy,” “Intentions,” “Sorry” and more, the source adds.

The location of the concert is being kept secret so far, but it will reportedly take place at “an iconic venue.”

The full-length live concert will livestream for the first time on December 31 at 10:15 E.T. via JustinBieberNYE.com. Tickets are available now for $25, while T-Mobile customers can watch it for free.

If you miss that, you’ll be able to watch it again on Friday, January 1 at 5 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Tuccillo

