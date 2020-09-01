Here's who Madonna fans believe will be playing her in an upcoming biopic

Madonna: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Julia: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Madonna‘s been posting videos on Instagram showing that she’s been working on a movie script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, and she’s strongly hinted that the movie will be about her own life. But who could possibly portray the Queen of Pop onscreen? Well, some fans think they’ve figured it out.
A few fans noted that Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary have started followingOzark star Julia Garner on Instagram which is notable, as Metro notes, because Madonna follows fewer than 300 people in all.
Garner, 26, who’s been nominated for an Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, has also appeared in The Americans, Dirty John, Maniac and Waco. She has blonde, curly hair like Madonna did in the late ’80s-early ’90s. It’s not known if she can sing, but she is married to a musician: Mark Foster of the group Foster the People, best known for their hit “Pumped Up Kicks.”
Metro also notes that Guy started following Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, and Madonna and Julia have both started following singer Lana Del Rey.
So does all this mean that a Madonna biopic, starring Julie Garner, directed by Taika Waititi, with music by Lana Del Rey, could be in our future? Stay tuned.