Here’s why GAYLE made an exception for the dog in “abcdefu”

In GAYLE‘s breakthrough hit “abcdefu,” she gives her boyfriend, all his friends and his entire family a big “F-You” and tells them they can all “F off”…but makes sure to make an exception for his dog. GAYLE says that was deliberate, because even though she’s so done with the guy, she really does miss his pooch.

“I love dogs in general, but I did love his dog. Like, his dog was the sweetest thing ever!” she tells ABC Audio. “But overall, in general, I’m a big fan of dogs!”

Continuing to gush about the pupper, GAYLE says, “I think she was a [Shiba Inu]. It was like the cutest little thing. It was so cute. I miss it soooo much.”

And what makes it worse, she says, is that because her ex and his family no longer live in the same state as she does — Tennessee — she’ll likely never see the dog again.

“That was just the weirdest thing about the breakup,” the 17-year-old singer laments. “It was long distance at the end. And so, because of that, like, once you break up with somebody who lives in a different state, like, the odds of you running into them are so low.”

“And I was just like, ‘I’m never going to see you [by] accident…I’m never gonna see your dog [by] accident’…It made me sad!” she explains.

GAYLE does have a dog of her own at home, though: When she was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained that when she tried to drag the dog out from under her mom’s bed, she tripped and broke her finger — and she turned the X-ray of her finger into the artwork for “abcdefu.”

