Here’s your first look at Taylor Swift in upcoming crime thriller ﻿’Amsterdam’

20th Century Studios

Taylor Swift officially makes her acting return in the upcoming period drama Amsterdam.

While the name of Taylor’s character has yet to be revealed, it’s been announced she plays the daughter of a man whose murder propels the events of the story. Now, fans finally have a good look at how the hitmaker looks in the crime thriller.

The official character poster was released Monday, which sees Taylor smartly dressed in a tweed-like green suit with a matching shirt and skirt. She is wearing a black fur shawl and a matching set of black gloves and a hat.

The “Shake It Off” singer is also wearing black teardrop earrings and black belt buckled high on her waist. Of course, she’s also wearing her signature red lipstick.

The character poster teases “Let the love, murder and conspiracy begin.”

According to a press release, the “original crime epic” takes place in the ’30s and centers on three characters, played by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie, who “find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

The film’s first trailer offered a brief glimpse of Taylor, who appears at the end of the two-minute clip looking distraught. This marks Taylor’s first big-screen role following 2019’s critically panned movie musical, CATS.

Amsterdam, also starring Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña, arrives exclusively in theaters on October 7.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.