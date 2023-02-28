He’s earned it: The Weeknd to star in first feature film

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Weeknd is going from making original songs for movies to starring in them.

Billboard heard from his rep that the singer will star in his first feature-length film. Previously, he’s contributed original songs to movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water and 50 Shades of Grey.

He also made a cameo in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems.

As for this new direction, The Weeknd will not only star in the movie — he’s writing and producing it, as well. Other details of the film are limited, but the singer’s rep did reveal that ﻿Wednesday﻿ star ﻿Jenna Ortega﻿﻿﻿ will be his co-star. The film will also feature ﻿Barry Keoghan, who earned an Oscar nod for his work on ﻿The Banshees of Inisherin.﻿

The movie is said to be directed by ﻿Trey Edward Shults, who is known for his work on Krisha, Waves and It Comes At Night.

While a title and release date haven’t been announced, the film is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

