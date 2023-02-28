He’s earned it: The Weeknd to star in first feature film

The Weeknd is going from making original songs for movies to starring in them.
Billboard heard from his rep that the singer will star in his first feature-length film. Previously, he’s contributed original songs to movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water and 50 Shades of Grey.
He also made a cameo in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems.
As for this new direction, The Weeknd will not only star in the movie — he’s writing and producing it, as well. Other details of the film are limited, but the singer’s rep did reveal that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will be his co-star. The film will also feature Barry Keoghan, who earned an Oscar nod for his work on The Banshees of Inisherin.
The movie is said to be directed by Trey Edward Shults, who is known for his work on Krisha, Waves and It Comes At Night.
While a title and release date haven’t been announced, the film is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.