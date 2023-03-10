Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream Is Now A Thing

If you love ranch dressing and you love ice cream, would you try a combo of the two? A new collaboration between Hidden Valley and Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen is banking on the fact that fans will, as they’ve just announced they’re making Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream.

The surprising flavor will be available in limited-edition pints at select Walmart stores across the country from March 20th to May 28th. Its creators describe it as “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness.” But how does it actually taste? Some daring folks at “People” magazine got a sneak peak of the unexpected frozen dessert and say:

The initial smell is “off-putting,” which isn’t surprising since onion isn’t an aroma usually found in ice cream.

The testers, even the ones who don’t love ranch dressing, agree the taste was better than they expected.

After the first savory bite, they got a subtle sweetness and they say the creamy texture is “quite nice.”

While the tasters won’t be chowing down on a whole bowl of ranch ice cream, they found it 10 times more enjoyable when dipping pretzels into it, a tip recommended by Hidden Valley.

In addition to the ranch flavor, Van Leeuwen, the same company that made the Kraft mac & cheese flavored ice cream in 2021, has a new line of spring flavors available at Walmart. It includes sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake and limoncello cake.

