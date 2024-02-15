Hilary Swank reveals twin babies’ names in Valentine’s Day Instagram post

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the names of her 10-month-old twins.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” the 49-year-old Million Dollar Baby star captioned a photo of her daughter and son, dressed in pink and blue onesies. Their respective names — Aya and Ohm — were written in the sand behind them.

“Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day,” she added. “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?”

Swank shared the news that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed twins back in April.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven,” Swank captioned a photo of herself holding the newborns.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.