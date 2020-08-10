Hilary Swank stars in new Netflix original series, ‘Away’

IMAGE: Netflix

This morning, Netflix released an official trailer for their upcoming original series, Away starring Hilary Swank. It’s an emotional series about a crew trip to Mars lead by Swank’s character, and the toll the three-year trip has on her family.

But if you’re like most of us, a three-year trip to Mars (or anywhere but here) actually sounds wonderful, right? Either way, hopefully this series will give us a minor escape from the chaos happening around us.

Watch the trailer below:

