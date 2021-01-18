Hits by Whitney, Hall & Oates, Dua Lipa & Orleans make Biden/Harris official inauguration playlist

ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hits both current and classic are featured on the official inauguration playlist for the Biden/Harris campaign.

The playlist, now available on your favorite streaming service, was compiled by DJ D-Nice and Raedio, a record label founded by Insecure creator and star Issa Rae.

Among the songs you’ll find on the playlist: The hit Kygo remix of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Daryl Hall & John Oates‘ “You Make My Dreams,” Bruce Springsteen’s “We Take Care of Your Own,” Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue’s “Whatta Man,” Bill Withers‘ “Lovely Day,” “What a Fool Believes” from The Doobie Brothers, “Still the One” by Orleans, Steely Dan‘s “Do It Again,” and classics by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Songs by Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Bob Marley and Led Zeppelin also made the list, as did “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals, who are reuniting to perform at the inauguration parade.

“During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected,” Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.