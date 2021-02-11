Hold on! Two-thirds of Wilson Phillips sell their copyrights

Two-thirds of Wilson Phillips are jumping on the “sell the rights to your songs” bandwagon.

Chynna Phillips and Carnie Wilson, who with Carnie’s sister Wendy formed the chart-topping ’90s pop trio, have signed a deal with Primary Wave Music. The company has acquired the copyrights and income interests in Chynna’s music-publishing catalog, the writer’s share of Carnie’s catalog, and both women’s master royalties.

Songs included in the deal are the Wilson Phillips’ hits “You’re In Love,” “Release Me” and “Hold On.”

The terms of the deal with Primary Wave also include the names and likenesses of Chynna and Carnie, who will both now work with the company on digital strategy, film and TV production, and opportunities for their songs to be placed in TV shows, movies, ads and more.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome both Chynna and Carnie to our family!” states Primary Wave exec Robert Dippold. “In addition to writing unforgettable music, [they] also have an uncanny ability to reimagine and re-interpret songs putting their own stamp all their own. We truly look forward to getting creative with their catalog and hidden gem songs!”

Chynna is the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas, while Carnie is the daughter of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson. Chynna is also, via her marriage to Billy Baldwin, the aunt of Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey.

Artists who’ve recently sold either interests in their catalogs, or the full rights to their songs, include Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Shakira, and Neil Young.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.