Holiday Happenings with TJ- Glow

I LOVE Christmas. It’s magical. Last year we didnt get to do many fun things so this year I’ve made all the Christmas fun plans! Let’s start with “Glow” at the fair grounds.

Last year it was drive through and this year you can walk through it and it’s sooo much better that way! Lots of fun light displays to walk through including little elf cottages, igloos, fire pits, different food trucks, and warm beverages (adult bevs too). Def worth checking out this year.

Santa is there with his workshop although my four year old wouldn’t tell him what she wanted for Christmas and when we walked away she goes “He’s a fake” haha so heads up!

She DID however totally hit it off with the Grinch, he was awesome…gave her bunny ears and joked around with her for a bit

A cute little mistletoe photo op

Inside the light forest