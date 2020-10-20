Hometown heroes Pentatonix to sing national anthem at World Series Game One tonight

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Fresh from their appearance at the Billboard Music Awards last week, Pentatonix has the honor of singing the national anthem tonight as the L.A. Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays face off each other in Arlington, TX in Game one of the World Series.

Pentatonix was chosen because they are natives of Arlington. They’ve pre-recorded the anthem, which will be seen on FOX during pregame ceremonies, and also screened on Globe Life Field.

The Grammy-winning a cappella group recently announced their new album The Lucky Ones would be out in February.

Taking part in the ceremonial first pitch ceremony are frontline heroes of the pandemic: specifically, four nurses who went above and beyond to take care of patients.

The game airs tonight on ESPN Radio, MLB Network and FOX. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.