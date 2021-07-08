Hootie & the Blowfish announce destination concert vacation event ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

Todd & Chris Owyoung

Hootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your ’90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time.

The group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico from January 26-29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler, and Toadies.

Pool parties, tequila and beer tastings, beach games and yoga sessions are also part of the entertainment at the event, which is sort of like being on one of those music cruises, except you stay in one place.

“We were blown away by the response from fans during our last tour,” Hootie singer Darius Rucker says in a statement, referring to their 2019 Group Therapy tour. “It was so special to be back on stage together and to know that people still love the music as much as we do. What better way to keep that celebration going than in Mexico!?”

Packages including accommodations, concert access, transportation and more go on sale Thursday, July 15 at 1 p.m. ET A 24-hour pre-sale starts Wednesday a 1 p.m. ET. For more information, visit Hootiefest.com.

