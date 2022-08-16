Hootie & The Blowfish unveil return of Hootiefest: The Big Splash: “We had to make this a new annual tradition!”

Courtesy of Hootie & the Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish loved their destination concert vacation so much that they’re going for round two!

The Darius Rucker-fronted band unveiled plans for its second annual Hootiefest: The Big Splash, which is set to take place in Mexico. The festival kicks off January 25 and runs through January 28 at Moon Palace Cancún.

The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach. So far this year they’re inviting Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear and Edwin McCain to be part of the fun. Additional headliners, pool party performances and support artists will be unveiled at a later time.

“Enjoying music together on the beach in Mexico was a great way to kick off 2022,” Darius said in a statement. “I’m not sure who had more fun — us or the fans! We love that this event brought together some of our best friends in concert, too, so we knew we had to make this a new annual tradition.”

Fans will be able to enjoy pool parties every day and night, spa treatments and oceanfront concerts.

In addition to music, fans will also be able to go on exclusive excursions to “explore Mexico’s natural beauty and rich ancient culture.” Opportunities include diving in underground cenotes, visiting Chichen Itza and the nearby Isla Mujeres and sailing on luxury catamarans.

Tickets for the destination concert event go on sale on Tuesday, August 23, at 1 p.m. ET, with a special presale event set to go live a day earlier on the official Hootiefest website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.