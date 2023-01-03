How Could KFC Get Rid of this ITEM????

KFC is making a big change to its menu in 2023 by getting rid of a popular menu item that has been around since 1992 – Popcorn Chicken. This snack item has been dropped and added back a couple of times over the years but it’s now being replaced by all-white meat Chicken Nuggets according to a Fast Food Post tip. The new nuggets are bigger than the Popcorn Chicken and some parents may be upset because they may have to be cut in half for kids. The new nuggets will be sold in three sizes – 8, 12, or 36 pieces and will not be “snack size” like the outgoing Popcorn Chicken. It’s also possible that this might just be a temporary menu change, so stay tuned.