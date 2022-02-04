How Demi Lovato teamed up with Winnekta Bowling League for new duet “fiimy (f**k it i miss you)”

Piper Ferguson

Demi Lovato has teamed up with Winnetka Bowling League — the band fronted by singer/songwriter/producer Matthew Koma — for a duet called “fiimy,“ which stands for “f**k it, i miss you.” It’s on their new EP pulp, which is out today. And even though he and Demi had worked together before, Matthew says he’s still surprised that the collab happened.

Demi recorded one of Matthew’s songs, “Easy,” for their 2021 album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over. After that, Matthew tells ABC Audio, “We just remained friends, kind of separate from music.”

But after Matthew posted a TikTok video of himself working on “fiimy,” he says, “They reached out to me and were like, ‘I love this song…can I have a copy of it just to listen to it?'”

Instead, Matthew says he asked Demi if they’d like to finish writing it with him, and sing on it as well.

“Luckily, they were into that, which was awesome,” he notes. “The fact that Demi is on the song and brought what they brought to it in such a big way just allows us such a bigger audience than we typically have.”

“fiimy” is about the mixed emotions you feel when you run into an ex. In a statement, Demi says the song speaks to the “power of human connection and missing someone.”

Last month, Demi wrote on Instagram that she was holding “a funeral for my pop music.” So is “fiimy” a first step into a non-pop era?

“I don’t know!” says Matthew. “I mean [it] may be a head-scratcher for a lot of people, and for me included. I’m, like, ‘I can’t believe Demi wanted to be on our little indie band’s tune!’ so I have no idea. I’m just glad they wanted to be on it!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.